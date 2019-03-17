Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Target Price at $52.64

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 533,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,696. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

