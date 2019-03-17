Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Target Price at $117.83

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $356,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,852.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,280. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 835,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,778,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 17.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $128.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

