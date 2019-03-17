Brokerages Set Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Target Price at $105.67

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,068 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $12,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.90 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

