Brokerages Set Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) Target Price at $18.86

Shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE DM traded up $17.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 1,923,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,028. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

