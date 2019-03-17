Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Price Target at $51.29

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DK stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Delek US had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

