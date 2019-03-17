Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA) PT at $87.38

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$81.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of CCA opened at C$84.40 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$61.68 and a 52-week high of C$86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$643.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 6.8200006225794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.