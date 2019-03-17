Brokerages Set $28.76 Price Target for CHF Solutions Inc (CHFS)

Shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $28.76 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CHF Solutions an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CHFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

In other CHF Solutions news, CEO John L. Erb purchased 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $49,995.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.46% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 359,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,424. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.78. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($8.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.70) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 340.78% and a negative return on equity of 185.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

