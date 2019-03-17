Brokerages Expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (VIOT) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.45 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viomi Technology an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

VIOT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 59,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,171. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

