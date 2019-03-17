Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) will report $154.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.51 million and the highest is $157.11 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $538.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $551.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $642.21 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $653.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 30,262.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,261,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,261,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It helps its customers unlock the potential of reservoirs by providing production services, such as cementing, coiled tubing, filtration, completions, stimulation and fracturing, and nitrogen services.

