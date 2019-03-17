Brokerages Expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.64. Computer Programs & Systems reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $416.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

