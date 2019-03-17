Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report sales of $106.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.30 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $101.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year sales of $423.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.10 million to $431.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $465.17 million, with estimates ranging from $453.31 million to $483.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.73 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $290,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $138,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

