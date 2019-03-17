Brokerages Anticipate Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) to Post ($0.01) EPS

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $3.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quest Resource an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

QRHC stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Analysts expect that Quest Resource will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 120.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,835 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.86% of Quest Resource worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

