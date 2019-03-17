Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to report sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Packaging Corp Of America.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

PKG traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. 2,393,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,855. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $124.70. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.