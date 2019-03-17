Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $47.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Ambarella reported sales of $56.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $217.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.74 million to $235.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $267.71 million, with estimates ranging from $228.16 million to $316.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of AMBA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. 540,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,238. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $260,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $826,854. 5.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 13.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 32.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Ambarella by 6.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

