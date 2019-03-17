Brokerages Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

FCCY opened at $18.52 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.23.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, EVP John T. Andreacio sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $36,404.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,625 shares in the company, valued at $449,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

