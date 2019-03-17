Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Position Boosted by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,044.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,178,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,126,816 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

NYSE BR opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

