Broadcom (AVGO) PT Raised to $330.00 at Deutsche Bank

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.36.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $290.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $286.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $5,129,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $11,449,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,055,582,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Broadcom by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $3,221,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

