BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 30,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $69,326.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $49,644.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $35,414.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,173 shares of company stock worth $273,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 30,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-sells-30900-shares-of-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva.html.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.