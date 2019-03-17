BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,891 Shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,206,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,169,926 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,013,926.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $280,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

CPT opened at $100.77 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.81). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $244.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 64.57%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

