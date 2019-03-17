British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BATS. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,210 ($41.94) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,868.67 ($50.55).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,079.50 ($40.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,339 ($56.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider Ben Stevens acquired 689 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,883 ($37.67) per share, with a total value of £19,863.87 ($25,955.66).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

