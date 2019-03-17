Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $16,611,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Allstate by 1,615.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 161,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 151,614 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 9,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

