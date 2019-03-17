Brinker Capital Inc. Has $8.26 Million Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Novartis by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $84,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $93.29 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $2.8646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Cowen upgraded Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

