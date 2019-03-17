Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,748,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,917,000 after buying an additional 945,494 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Compass Point started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 89,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $8,085,499.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,877.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 13,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $1,288,382.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,508,280. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/brinker-capital-inc-boosts-holdings-in-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.