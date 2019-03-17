Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, CAO Mandy Berman sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $633,691.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $271,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,942,901.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,225 shares of company stock worth $8,250,394. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.44.

WARNING: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/bright-horizons-family-solutions-inc-bfam-shares-sold-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.