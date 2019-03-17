Brian D. Lazarus Sells 20,561 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.51, for a total transaction of $3,855,393.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $190.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $191.27.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 500,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,467,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,496,000 after buying an additional 380,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.63.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

