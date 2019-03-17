Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $74.88 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,608 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $74,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $110.17.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $74.88 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-has-74-88-million-stake-in-eastman-chemical-emn.html.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.