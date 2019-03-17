Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838 shares of company stock worth $1,455,298 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,142.14.

BKNG stock opened at $1,752.17 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

