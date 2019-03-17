Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Position Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $498,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838 shares of company stock worth $1,455,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (down previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,142.14.

BKNG stock opened at $1,752.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

