Bokf Na Sells 1,870 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,179,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.57%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $585,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $999,218.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,491 shares in the company, valued at $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,713 shares of company stock worth $1,685,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

