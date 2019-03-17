Bokf Na Has $1.60 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,337 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $28,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $97,485.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $72.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bokf Na Has $1.60 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/bokf-na-has-1-60-million-holdings-in-paccar-inc-pcar.html.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.