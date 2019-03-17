Bokf Na Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,839 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,396 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 37.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,421 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 58.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 128,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4,214.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 93,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 91,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

AMAT stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

