BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Price Target to $36.00

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMGI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wright Medical Group to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $330,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 3,583 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $114,691.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,582 shares of company stock worth $1,997,258. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 312,947 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group NV operates as a global medical device company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of biologic products. It provides surgical solutions for the foot and ankle market and its products include large joint implants for the hip and knee, extremity implants for the shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist and foot and biologic products, including bone graft substitutes.

