Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Given $22.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blue Bird an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 16.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

BLBD stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.23. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

