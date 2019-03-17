Blox (CDT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Blox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, Gatecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Blox has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blox has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00390784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.01702890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00230484 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001875 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox launched on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blox is blox.io

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Gate.io, Gatecoin, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

