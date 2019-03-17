News stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS BDIC opened at $0.10 on Friday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Get Blow & Drive Interlock alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Blow & Drive Interlock (BDIC) Earns News Impact Rating of -2.67” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/blow-drive-interlock-bdic-earns-news-impact-rating-of-2-67.html.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.