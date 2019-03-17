Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BE. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Bloom Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.06 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

BE opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.57. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, major shareholder Technology Ventures Adv Mobius sold 195,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $2,322,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Thayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $394,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,186,358 shares of company stock worth $14,694,701.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $47,989,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $8,961,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $32,369,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $45,440,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

