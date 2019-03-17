Blockpass Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $337,935.00 and $24,255.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00393249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.01697492 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00235993 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,751 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.