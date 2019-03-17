BlockCAT 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. BlockCAT has a total market capitalization of $138,550.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar. One BlockCAT token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockCAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00393111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.01691015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00233945 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004863 BTC.

BlockCAT Token Profile

BlockCAT’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io . BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat . The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlockCAT Token Trading

BlockCAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockCAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockCAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.