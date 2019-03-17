BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (MFT) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) by 334.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 266,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

MFT stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

