BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in LCI Industries (LCII)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,606,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of LCI Industries worth $240,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $110.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.39.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.15). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

In other news, Director James Gero acquired 15,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.24 per share, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 278,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,632.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $134,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

