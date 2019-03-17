BITFID Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (FID)

BITFID (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, BITFID has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BITFID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. BITFID has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BITFID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001837 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FID is a coin. BITFID’s official Twitter account is @BITFID_COM . BITFID’s official website is www.bitfid.com

BITFID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITFID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITFID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITFID using one of the exchanges listed above.

