BitcoinZ Price Up 27.5% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $984,070.00 and approximately $216,441.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.01365389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00335530 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00160545 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00027980 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 3,959,611,147 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Graviex, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.