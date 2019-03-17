BitcoiNote One Day Trading Volume Tops $729.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $40,231.00 and approximately $729.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,078,773 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

