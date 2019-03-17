Bitcoin Green (BITG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.79 Million

Bitcoin Green (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Green has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Green has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $92,221.00 worth of Bitcoin Green was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Green coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00009030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00026730 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00064621 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00037872 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.56 or 0.03700418 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010271 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitcoin Green Profile

Bitcoin Green (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Bitcoin Green’s total supply is 7,640,463 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Green is www.savebitcoin.io . Bitcoin Green’s official Twitter account is @btc_green . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Green is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Green

Bitcoin Green can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Green directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Green should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Green using one of the exchanges listed above.

