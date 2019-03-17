Bitcoin Cash SV Price Hits $118.46 on Top Exchanges (BCHSV)

Bitcoin Cash SV (CURRENCY:BCHSV) traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Bitcoin Cash SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $118.46 or 0.02991990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest, Coinsquare, HitBTC and OKEx. Bitcoin Cash SV has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $630.20 million worth of Bitcoin Cash SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash SV has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.03768742 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00025963 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash SV Profile

Bitcoin Cash SV is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin Cash SV’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Cash SV’s official Twitter account is @nChainGlobal . The official website for Bitcoin Cash SV is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash SV

Bitcoin Cash SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Korbit, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Bitrue, Kraken, Upbit, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Koinex, FCoin, Altcoin Trader, IDAX, Bitbns, Kucoin, Indodax, Bit-Z, Binance, CoinEx, Bitkub, BigONE, Hotbit, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, Coinbit, Bibox, HitBTC, Coinsquare, CoinZest, MBAex, WazirX, Poloniex, YoBit, OKEx, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

