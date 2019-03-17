Bitcloud Trading Up 30.4% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $151,988.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 28,928,728 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

