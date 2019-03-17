Biotron (BTRN) Market Cap Achieves $121,660.00

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Biotron has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. Biotron has a total market cap of $121,660.00 and approximately $270.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biotron token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00392681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.01703211 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00230841 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Biotron Token Profile

Biotron’s launch date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,642,409 tokens. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official website is biotron.io

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

