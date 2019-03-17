BioSig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.88 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSig Technologies an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSGM. Laidlaw set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioSig Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 18,700 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $81,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 8,500 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $37,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of BioSig Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

BSGM opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

