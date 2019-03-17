BidaskClub Lowers Investors Bancorp (ISBC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Co cut Investors Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.14 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

ISBC stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 268,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $3,305,673.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,273. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 18,776.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

