BidaskClub Lowers America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.68 on Thursday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $403.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 30,297 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 61,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

